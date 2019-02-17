|
Robert "Bob" J. Donatini
age 85 of Canton, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Roger and Anna (Contrucci) Donatini, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Sliman and brother, Gerald Donatini. Bob was a 1951 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and an Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. He retired from Diebold, Inc. in 1992 after 40 years of service.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Eldora (Doreen)(Fernandez) Donatini; son, Jeff (Lisa) Donatini and daughter, Lorrie Fuchs; seven grandchildren, Caitlin Donatini, Ashley Fuchs, Nicholas Donatini, Joshua Fuchs, Kevin Donatini, Samuel and Joseph Fuchs; aunt, Assumpta Donatini and brother-in-law, Jack (Rita) Fernandez. Bob was active in the Korean War Veterans Association and planned several reunions around the country. He was an avid golfer. He loved his family and was an amazing father and grandfather. Bob was loved by all and never missed a sporting event, concert, birthday or any significant event for his grandchildren. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend; he will be greatly missed. Truly one of a kind, with a passion for life – the life of the party - who made the most out of every moment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Greater East Ohio Area Chapter (408 9th St S.W. Suite 3400 Canton, OH 44707). There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family; however, close friends and family are invited to an open house at the home of Lorrie Fuchs from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23rd, 2019.
