Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Robert J. "Robb" Emerson III Obituary
Robert J. "Robb" Emerson III

1964-2019

54, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1964 in Akron, the son of Robert J. and Lindalu Swartzman Emerson Jr..

Robb is survived by his father, Robert J. Emerson Jr. of North Canton Ohio, his lifepartner of 21 years, Kevin L. Posey of Frankfort, two sisters, Susan H. Emerson of North Canton, Karen Emerson (Patricia Wetmore) of Windham ME, aunt, Jean Natalizo of Shreve Ohio, several cousins, and pets, Ava, Trever, Jefé, Herby, Dot. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lindalu Emerson, brother Troy Allen Emerson, and pets, Murphy, Little Kim, Chloe, Boo Boo, and Baby.

Robb was a 1982 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and worked at the O.P. Gallo Men's Store in Columbus. He was proud to be able to stay at home and care for his animals and his home. Robb's family wishes to give a special thank you to Dr. Ellis Frazier.

In keeping with Robb's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Seneca County, 2811 S. State Route 100, Tiffin OH 44883, OR the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd, Suite 30, Twinsburg OH 44087. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort, is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Robb's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.

Ebright, 740-998-2571
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019
