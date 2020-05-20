Robert J. Gilger
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Gilger

Age 66 of Navarre, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 due to complications from diabetes. He was born in Canton on October 22, 1953 to Richard and Barbara Gilger.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara; brothers, Richard Jr. and Joseph. Robert retired from Dayton Freight Lines. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy (Irwin) Gilger; son, Robert Jr. (Kerrie); daughter, Lacy (Bob) Hawk. He is also survived by his grandchildren who were the center of universe, Katie, Emma, Grace, Robert III, Jacob and Hannah, great-grandson, Matthew Berg, brothers, Steve and Mark; sisters, Barbara (Hollis) Strong, Holly Gilger, Tammy (Dean) Holland, and many dear friends.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved