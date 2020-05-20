Robert J. Gilger



Age 66 of Navarre, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 due to complications from diabetes. He was born in Canton on October 22, 1953 to Richard and Barbara Gilger.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara; brothers, Richard Jr. and Joseph. Robert retired from Dayton Freight Lines. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy (Irwin) Gilger; son, Robert Jr. (Kerrie); daughter, Lacy (Bob) Hawk. He is also survived by his grandchildren who were the center of universe, Katie, Emma, Grace, Robert III, Jacob and Hannah, great-grandson, Matthew Berg, brothers, Steve and Mark; sisters, Barbara (Hollis) Strong, Holly Gilger, Tammy (Dean) Holland, and many dear friends.



There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



