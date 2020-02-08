The Repository Obituaries
|
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Robert J. Gold Obituary
Robert J. Gold

11/14/1942 – 2/3/2020

Robert passed away into the arms of our Lord, the evening of February 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Robert is the recipient of one of the highest awards, the Saint Maruitz Medal and two Purple Hearts. He will be sadly missed by all; especially the 1st of the 50th Military Group. "Play the Game".

Bob leaves behind the love of his life, wife of almost 20 years, Sharon; two loving sons, Mark (Barb) and Chris (Lisa) Gold; granddaughters, Rashelle and Courtney Gold; great-grandson, Elias; great-granddaughter, Annabella; brother, Jerry Gold of Phoenix, Arizona.



"Rest in peace, my love". – TuTu.



There will be no calling hours, burial will be announced at a later date.Condolences may be shared with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2020
