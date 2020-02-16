|
Robert J. "Bob" Hudak
Age 91, of North Canton, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, February 13, 2020, at Aultman Hospital. Born in Canton, Ohio, on February 7, 1929, to the late George and Theresa (Kiselak) Hudak. Bob was an athlete in his early years and earned a football scholarship to play for the UCLA Bruins. An avid golfer in his later years, Bob had achieved four hole-in-ones while playing at his favorite links at Tam-O-Shanter and Edgewood. Bob was also inducted into the Amateur Basketball Hall of Fame of Stark County in 2009. Bob was a retiree of Timken Co. following over 30 years of service. An exceptional family man, Bob was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Marie (Harvey) Hudak; five brothers and a sister. He is survived by his five children, Cynthia (Dave) Upp of Dayton, Ohio, Bobby Hudak of Vancouver, Wash., Todd (Dianna) Hudak of Hebron, Ky., Lori (Cass) Gowins of Massillon, Ohio, Eric Hudak of North Canton, Ohio; There are 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews also surviving.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John E. Sheridan as celebrant. Burial will be immediately following the Mass in St. John's Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to Right to Life organization, 572 W. Market St. #2, Akron, Ohio 44303. For those unable to attend services, you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020