|
|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Hudak
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John E. Sheridan as celebrant. Burial will be immediately following the Mass in St. John's Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to Right to Life organization, 572 W. Market St. #2, Akron, Ohio 44303. For those unable to attend services, you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2020