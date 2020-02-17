Home

Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
St. John's Cemetery

Robert J. "Bob" Hudak

Robert J. "Bob" Hudak Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Hudak

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John E. Sheridan as celebrant. Burial will be immediately following the Mass in St. John's Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to Right to Life organization, 572 W. Market St. #2, Akron, Ohio 44303. For those unable to attend services, you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2020
