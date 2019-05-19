|
Robert J. Krabill
age 93, of Louisville, Ohio passed away peacefully in his earthly home, surrounded by his loving family, and graduated into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born Sept. 4, 1925 in Washington Twp. to the late Noah and Emma (Conrad) Krabill. Bob was a kind, patient, hardworking and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Christian, Edwin and Wilbur at age four from diphtheria. Through the years, he was employed at Farm Bureau, Goodyear and Macombers and retired from Sugardale Foods in 1987 after thirty years of service. Also through those years, he and his wife/family traveled extensively in the United States including Alaska and Hawaii, but home was always Louisville. Bob was a 1943 graduate of Louisville High School. He was a member of the High Mill Church of the Resurrection having served in many various capacities and activities. He served as President of Pleasant Grove P.T.O., Past Master and sixty-five year member of Nimishillen Grange and a member of Pomona Grange. In his younger years he and his wife competed in many county and state degree and drill teams with success and awards on various levels. Bob and Betty served as Nimishillen Grange youth advisors quite a few years where they spent many hours helping the youth build floats for Constitution Day Parades and also the Canton Hall of Fame Parade. They appreciated the energetic and dedicated energies of the youth and also encountered a lot of unusual experiences. Bob especially enjoyed the 'surprise' gift of a hot air balloon ride his children gave him for his 80th birthday. Bob is now with God and his angels. We surely will miss his kind and caring ways.
He leaves to cherish him, his wife of 65 years, Betty (Thomas) Krabill. He truly loved his family of three children, Karen (Wayne) Keller, Tom (Ann) Krabill and Tim (Donna) Krabill; seven grandchildren, Bryan Keller, Dawn (Mike) Goodman, Tricia Glaspell, Heather (Aaron) Deem, Michael (Shannon) Krabill, Matthew (Candice) Krabill and Katie (Jarrett) Yu; 11 great-grandsons, Cody, Solomon, Archer, Carter, Kyle, Caden, Zeke, Dallas, Miles, Paxton and Ezra; two great-granddaughters, Abigail and Ruby.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at High Mill Church of the Resurrection, 1920 Schneider St., N.E., Canton, Ohio 44721 with Pastor Noah Schumacher officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home of Louisville and one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Bob will be laid to rest in Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to High Mill Church. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. And now the prize awaits me – the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give me on the day of his return. And the prize is not just for me but for all who eagerly look forward to his appearing." (2 Timothy 4:7,8) Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019