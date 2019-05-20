Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
High Mill Church of the Resurrection
1920 Schneider St.
Canton, OH
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at High Mill Church of the Resurrection, 1920 Schneider St., N.E., Canton, Ohio 44721 with Pastor Noah Schumacher officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home of Louisville and one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Bob will be laid to rest in Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to High Mill Church. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on May 20, 2019
