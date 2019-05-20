|
|
|
Robert J. Krabill
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at High Mill Church of the Resurrection, 1920 Schneider St., N.E., Canton, Ohio 44721 with Pastor Noah Schumacher officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home of Louisville and one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Bob will be laid to rest in Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to High Mill Church. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home,
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2019
Read More