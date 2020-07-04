Robert "Bob" J. Lanza
age 61, of Kensington, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Canton to the late Anthony "Footer" and Ruth (Daily) Lanza, he was a 1976 graduate of Glen Oak High School. He was the owner and operator of Bob's Refrigeration. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, skeet shooting and other outdoor activities.
Bob is survived by his companion of many years, Cynthia Stacey; siblings: Stephen M. (Ann) Lanza of Florida, Greg S. Lanza of Washington, Cathi Greathouse of Canton, Lori Lanza of Akron; goddaughter, Alexis Karasarides; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
