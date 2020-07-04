1/1
ROBERT J. LANZA
Robert "Bob" J. Lanza

age 61, of Kensington, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Canton to the late Anthony "Footer" and Ruth (Daily) Lanza, he was a 1976 graduate of Glen Oak High School. He was the owner and operator of Bob's Refrigeration. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, skeet shooting and other outdoor activities.

Bob is survived by his companion of many years, Cynthia Stacey; siblings: Stephen M. (Ann) Lanza of Florida, Greg S. Lanza of Washington, Cathi Greathouse of Canton, Lori Lanza of Akron; goddaughter, Alexis Karasarides; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
JUL
6
Service
01:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
