Dr. Robert J. RipichBeloved Dr. Robert J. Ripich peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in his slice of paradise at Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Fla. He was wrapped in his daughter's arms and surrounded by his family. His time on earth with us was cut too short because we believe he simply lived a full life in much less time than it takes most. He is missed dearly. His kind and gentle soul touched the lives of many, and he will be forever cherished by his family, friends and patients. He was born on June 25, 1941 in Canton, Ohio. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1959. He attended both Brown University and The Ohio State University, graduating with his DDS in 1968. Following in his father's footsteps, he continued his family dental practice in Canton, Ohio practicing for over 50 years until he retired the end of 2019. A member of the Stark County Dental Society; Ohio Dental Society; American Dental Association and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. He served in the U.S. Army as a Major in the Medical Corp. during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Tadmor Shriners; AASR – Valley of Canton Scottish Rite; Blue Lodge Canton 60; St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Massillon and Brookside Country Club.He is greeted in heaven by his mother and father, John and Letitia Ripich. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Catherine Shew Ripich; daughter, Alexandra Ripich (Robert Eckerman); sister, Donna (James) Bower; nephew, James (Patricia) Bower; niece, Kristel (Gregory) Thomas and niece, Lara Sanders; sister, Joanne (Gerald) Medinger; niece, Kimberly Haring and nephew, Wesley (Eva San Pedro) Koontz.He was laid to rest during a small family ceremony at North Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in the months to follow, details will be printed later and available through Arnold Funeral Home. We ask in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church and The Ohio State University Foundation, College of Dentistry Building Fund #312354.