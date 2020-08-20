1/1
Robert J. Soehnlen
1946 - 2020
Robert J. Soehnlen

73, of Navarre, passed away late Sunday evening, August 16, 2020. Born in Canton, November 13, 1946, a son to the late Emil and Frances (Schwartz) Soehnlen, Bob graduated from Canton Central Catholic High School with the Class of 1964, and was an honorably discharged veteran of the US Naval Service. He had been employed by Superior Dairy and had attended the former St. Clement Church in Navarre. A devoted husband, dad and brother and a loyal friend, Bob enjoyed golfing and gardening as his health allowed and was a life-long fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Browns. His social memberships included the Navarre VFW Post 5047 and Shady Rest Army Navy Garrison 6166 in Beach City.

Predeceased by his parents; Bob is survived by his wife, Annette L. (Akers) Soehnlen and his sons, Luke (Sarah) Soehnlen, of Charlotte, N.C. and Sam (Melaney) Soehnlen, of Henderson, Nev. Also surviving are his sisters, Barbara, of Tucson, Ariz., Julie and Maryann, both of Canton; brothers, Dan (Joyce) and Tom (Florence) all of North Canton and Phillip (Debbie) of Navarre; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service and burial with military honors will be conducted privately. Before traveling to the cemetery, the family will receive condolences on Friday morning, August 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. For the safety of those attending, wearing a face mask is essential and social distancing protocols will be observed. The family has also suggested memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate). Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at,

Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
