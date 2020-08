Robert J.SoehnlenA graveside funeral service and burial with military honors will be conducted privately. Before traveling to the cemetery, the family will receive condolences on Friday morning, August 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. For the safety of those attending, wearing a face mask is essential and social distancing protocols will be observed. The family has also suggested memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project warriorproject.org/donate ). Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at,330-833-4193