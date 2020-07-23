Robert J. Sponseller
age 80, of Massillon, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born in Canton on September 12, 1939, to the late Clark and Helen Sponseller. Robert greatly enjoyed working as a Machinist/Supervisor for the Timken Company for 42 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Timken Camera Club and the Lake Mohawk Golf Club. He enjoyed spending his time as a little league coach for Perry for 12 years. Robert was also a devoted Catholic and member of St. Peter's Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark (Patricia) Sponseller; and brother, Tom (Suzy) Sponseller. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lottie Sponseller; sons, Philip Sponseller of Canton, Brian (Anne) Sponseller of Indianapolis; granddaughter, Faith Sponseller of Indianaplolis; brothers, John (Kay) Sponseller, Jim (Kate) Sponseller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent health crisis there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721