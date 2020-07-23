1/1
ROBERT J. SPONSELLER
1939 - 2020
Robert J. Sponseller

age 80, of Massillon, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born in Canton on September 12, 1939, to the late Clark and Helen Sponseller. Robert greatly enjoyed working as a Machinist/Supervisor for the Timken Company for 42 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Timken Camera Club and the Lake Mohawk Golf Club. He enjoyed spending his time as a little league coach for Perry for 12 years. Robert was also a devoted Catholic and member of St. Peter's Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark (Patricia) Sponseller; and brother, Tom (Suzy) Sponseller. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lottie Sponseller; sons, Philip Sponseller of Canton, Brian (Anne) Sponseller of Indianapolis; granddaughter, Faith Sponseller of Indianaplolis; brothers, John (Kay) Sponseller, Jim (Kate) Sponseller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the recent health crisis there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy to Lottie and the entire Sponseller family. We knew him from The Timken Company. We would frequently meet with him and former co-workers and spouses, at our favorite restaurants, once we retired. He will be greatly missed, but not forgotten! Sending our prayers and love, Randy and Christina Toney
Randolph Toney
Friend
July 23, 2020
John, so sorry to read this. My very best to you and Kay, I know how close a family you all are. Stay safe!
Gary J Malloy
Friend
July 23, 2020
ob was a good friend of ours for the last 20 years. He always had a story to tell of his traveling years. He liked to go out to eat and we were part of that group.Bob and my husband were a group of about 8 guys that golfed almost daily and road trips on Friday. He loved his family. He will certainly be missed by us.
Bill and Carol Davidson
Family
July 23, 2020
r sadness fills my heart at this time, I have many wonderful memories of Bob at school (two years in machine shop) (shooting skeet) (rabbit hunting) (going to enlist in the Marine Corp but being to young) (emailing) he always keep me informed of the things going on in Canton and the Timken family, He will be so missed . All my prayers and thoughts are with Lotti and family.
Samuel Snyder
Friend
