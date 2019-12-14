Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Robert J. Steigerwald Sr.

Robert J. Steigerwald Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Steigerwald Sr.

Age 90, of Canton Township passed away Friday December 13, 2019 in Hennis Care Centre, Bolivar. He was born July 22, 1929 in Canton to the late Herman D. and Edna F. (Frantz) Steigerwald. Robert was a member of the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He retired from Republic Storage Berger Division after 43 years of service and was maintenance Forman for Woodstock Landscaping for 35 years. Robert was a Korean War Army veteran.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Steigerwald; one sister, Lillian Parks; one brother, John D. Steigerwald. He is survived by one daughter, Joyce (Mike) Demion; one son, Robert Jr. (Brenda) Steigerwald; two step-granddaughters, Paula Richards and Michelle Moskowitz-Grant; two step-great-grandsons, Jacob Covelli and Kyle Moskowitz; several nieces and nephews.

A chapel service in Calvary Cemetery will be Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hennis Care Centre, Bolivar. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 14, 2019
