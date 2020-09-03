Robert J. Udeck
age 75, of Columbus, passed away on August 29, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Diane; son, Daniel (Mary) Udeck; granddaughter, Isabella Udeck; brothers, Edward, Joseph (Iris), Ronald (Paula) Udeck; and Diane's family, Nancy (Tom) Eckinger, step-sisters, Carol (Mike) Gravilla, Robin (Allan) Sigler, Rhonda (Andy) Popa; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, friends, and two special young men, Nelson and Rudy.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E. Broad St., Father William Arnold Celebrant. Those wishing to honor his life should do so by living theirs, and by giving back in any way personally meaningful. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Holy Spirit Music Ministry, 4383 E. Broad St. Columbus, OH 43213, or the Singing Buckeyes Chorus, P.O. Box 21021 Columbus, OH 43221. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org
to leave online condolences for Robert's family.
Ohio Cremation, 614-840-0900