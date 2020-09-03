1/
Robert J. Udeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Udeck

age 75, of Columbus, passed away on August 29, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Diane; son, Daniel (Mary) Udeck; granddaughter, Isabella Udeck; brothers, Edward, Joseph (Iris), Ronald (Paula) Udeck; and Diane's family, Nancy (Tom) Eckinger, step-sisters, Carol (Mike) Gravilla, Robin (Allan) Sigler, Rhonda (Andy) Popa; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, friends, and two special young men, Nelson and Rudy.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E. Broad St., Father William Arnold Celebrant. Those wishing to honor his life should do so by living theirs, and by giving back in any way personally meaningful. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Holy Spirit Music Ministry, 4383 E. Broad St. Columbus, OH 43213, or the Singing Buckeyes Chorus, P.O. Box 21021 Columbus, OH 43221. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave online condolences for Robert's family.

Ohio Cremation, 614-840-0900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 2, 2020
Bob always walked into choir with a smile on his face and a song in his heart. I’ll miss him greatly, and I know that everyone, whose life he touched, will as well
George Cottrill
Friend
September 2, 2020
We will always remember Bob's kindness, his warm and generous spirit, and his love of music and life. We will miss him, but we will cherish the many wonderful memories we have enjoyed through the years.
Dean and Sharon Ervin
Friend
September 2, 2020
When we think of Bob we think fun and laughter and joy. Heaven has another wonderful person! Love to all the family.
Troy&Gayle Strawn
Family
September 2, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved