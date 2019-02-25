|
Robert James "Jim" Hennis
1928-2019
90, of Louisville, Ohio passed away February 15, 2019 in his beloved home of more than 50 years. Born May 10, 1928 in Bolivar, Ohio, he was the son of the late Marion and Retha (Haldeman) Hennis. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margie (Begue); his son, Doug and his brother, Earl. Dad was retired from J&L Steel Company. He will be remembered as a hard worker who always provided for his family. He loved mowing on his John Deere tractor, winking his eye before telling a joke, offering a beer to anyone who stopped by, telling a tale, using cuss words that made his grandkids blush, petting his beloved dogs, being stubborn, hunting, fishing, farming, assembling puzzles and watching TV. Most of all dad liked being at home. He liked sitting in his chair at the kitchen window waiting for his daily coffee with his neighbor of almost 50 years. He liked things to be the same, he read the paper, tinkered in the garage and checking his garden. He was happy in the day-to-day. He was a man with simple interests.
Dad will be missed and remembered by his daughters, Sherry Vernon, Janette (Sean) Ramsey; and his son, Joe (Robbin) Hennis. His grandchildren, Marisa (Bert) White, Nick (Andrea) Vernon, Kyle (Ashley) Hennis, Kayla Hennis partner Josh Hufstetler, and Emma, Mason, Alea and Laiken Ramsey. His great grandchildren, Locke White, Caroline and Alyssa Hennis, and his little buddy, Brady. His caregiver, Pauline Calendine; special neighbor, Gerry Wilder and Jim Blaine for his special care in helping us keep dad at home.
A service Celebrating his life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made online to www.samsfans.org, or by mail to samsfans 4331 Lyon Drive, Columbus, Oh 43220, in honor of Alea Ramsey/In Memory of Grandpa Jim. Dad was hoping to see Alea, his granddaughter celebrate remission from cancer in April. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
