Robert James Kimmel, Jr.
March 21, 1961 to April 23, 2020
age 59, passed away into the arms of our Lord after a 16 month battle with bile duct cancer, surrounded by his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his father Bob and sister Susan, he is survived by his loving wife Deena; sons: Eric, Matthew and Lucas; mother, Betty; brothers, Tom (Janice) and Jerry (Sheila); and nieces/nephews. Rob grew up in Hartville, OH, graduated from Lake High School in 1979 and had many fond memories at Lake O' Pines campground. He was a member of IBEW Local Akron 306, then moved to Florida in 2004 where he worked at Flanders Electric for 10 years. He attended Willow Oak Assembly of God for 15 years. Rob was an avid tinkerer and handyman, could fix anything and had a love for tractor pulls. He will he remembered for his goofy personality, servant's heart, and tireless work ethic.
Due to restrictions of Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Donations may be made in his honor to A Women's Choice at supportawc.com or TanAngels4ever, Inc. at tanangels4ever.org
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020