Robert James (B.J.) Murphy
age 40, of East Sparta, passed away early Tuesday morning. Robert was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. He was an attorney who had worked for the firm of Black, McCuskey, Souers, and Arbaugh since 2004.
Robert is survived by his wife, Rachel (Fox) Murphy. They were married on June 18, 2005 at Kenyon College. He is also survived by his sons, Simon (8), Anderson (6), Bennett (3), and Theodore (1); mother and step father, Patricia and Floyd Oryszak; father and step mother, Robert and Janey Murphy; sister, Amie Murphy, and niece, Farrel Murphy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Ellen Murphy.
Family and friends will be received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and Saturday morning from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Benson Okpara, celebrant. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael School.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 19, 2019