Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Robert James (B.J.) Murphy

Robert James (B.J.) Murphy Obituary
Robert James (B.J.) Murphy

Family and friends will be received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and Saturday morning from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Benson Okpara, celebrant. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael School.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 20, 2019
