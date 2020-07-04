1/
Robert James Rogers
Robert James Rogers

63, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on Oct. 31, 1956 in Canton, Ohio a son of the late James Lee and Pauline Daniluk Rogers. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Helen Daily. He served in the United States Army. He enjoyed bowling in his younger years and was an avid Ohio State fan.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ball Rogers; one son, Adam Rogers; two sisters, Shelby Tallman and Terri Barnhart (James); one brother, Donald Rogers (Kimberly); and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Wallace Funeral Home, 304-743-1500

Published in The Repository on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home, Milton - Milton
JUL
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home, Milton - Milton
Funeral services provided by
Wallace Funeral Home, Milton - Milton
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ronald E BALL
July 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
K. P. Boland
Friend
July 2, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
