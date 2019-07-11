Home

Robert Jermaine Miller

Robert Jermaine Miller Obituary
Robert Jermaine Miller

"The Man – The Myth – The Legend"





Robert Jermaine Miller was born on Thursday,

July 11, 1974 and departed unexpectedly last year on July 27, 2018. Robert's mother, Sylvia Lee Miller-King remembers her only son as a precious gift from God. Her son had many nicknames; Rob Mill, Millticket, and grew up

affectionately as Jermaine. He was a star basketball player, avid sports fan, and auto aficionado. Robert was the father of 5

children, a sacred brother, a devoted friend, a

graduate of Columbus State Community College, and a master electrician. It is hard to capture in words the true void and vacuum created by the tragic loss

of a great man but his

mother will continue to speak his name, embrace his mark on the world, and press forward as he would want her to do. From all of us whose lives you've touched – Thank You. And may the Lord continue to carry you through eternity. Til' we meet again.

Forever and always,

we love you Jermaine.
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019
