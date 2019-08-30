|
Robert Jerry Ramsier
Age 71, of Paris, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. He was born Aug. 5, 1948 in Canton to Raymond and Pearl (Heintzman) Ramsier. He worked for Sugardale Foods for many years and then owned Ramsier Sohio and Minerva BP, "Home of Mr. Sparkle". He is a member St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Minerva. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1967. He was also known as "Skinny" by his friends and loved spending time with his granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vickie (Gross) Ramsier whom he married May 10, 1969; daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Ray of Minerva, two sisters, Sandy (Stan) Hunter of Canton, Deborah (Tom) Beiter of Canton; and his two granddaughters, Abby "Pumpkin Pie" (Spencer) Fox of Fairbanks, Alaska and Kacey Ann "Sweetie Pie" Ray of Minerva; Special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Melodye and Jack Schwab of North Canton; and loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Raymond "Butch" Ramsier and sister, Barbara Brady.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva, with Pastor Bob Linsz officiating. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the The family would like to thank the staff of Green Meadows for all of their compassionate care. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome
Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2019