Robert K. Bell Jr.
passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born March 1, 1956 in Butler County, Pa., a son of the late Robert K. Bell Sr. and Mildred G. Bell of Canton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant sisters. Robert is survived by his son, Samuel J. (Kristen) Bell of Arizona; daughter, Laci Bell of Indiana; four grandchildren and two step grandchildren.
As per his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2019