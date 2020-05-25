Robert K. Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of

My Dad

Robert K. Nelson

8/18/1935 - 5/16/2007



Thirteen years have passed, my heart is still sore as time goes on. I miss you more. Your cheerful voice, your smiling face,

no one can fill your

vacant place.

My Precious Dad, I miss you so. Your memory will never grow old. You will always have a special

place in my heart.



Love Always,

Your Daughter, Kim

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved