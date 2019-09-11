Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon, Ohio. Burial will military honors will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive condolences Wednesday evening, September 11, from 6-8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. A memorial service is being planned for sometime after the burial in Massillon. A final memorial service at American Legion Post 496 in California City, Calf. is being planned for September 25. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









Published in The Repository on Sept. 11, 2019
