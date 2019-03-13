|
Robert L.
Andrews
1941-2019
Age 77, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center.
He was born April 15, 1941 in Canton, Ohio.
Robert was a 1959 graduate of Louisville High School and spent the majority of his working years with Timken Company. In his leisure time, he enjoyed coin collecting, golfing, and bowling.
He is survived by his children: Shari, Karen and Robert; and grandchildren Michael, Kevy, Valerie and Blake.
According to Robert's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2019