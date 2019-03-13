Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT L. ANDREWS


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERT L. ANDREWS Obituary
Robert L.

Andrews

1941-2019

Age 77, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center.

He was born April 15, 1941 in Canton, Ohio.

Robert was a 1959 graduate of Louisville High School and spent the majority of his working years with Timken Company. In his leisure time, he enjoyed coin collecting, golfing, and bowling.

He is survived by his children: Shari, Karen and Robert; and grandchildren Michael, Kevy, Valerie and Blake.

According to Robert's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.