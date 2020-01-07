|
|
Robert L. "Bob" Wentz
Age 86, of Canton, gained his angel wings on Sunday January 5, 2020. He was born March 27, 1933 in East Sparta, OH. Bob retired from Anheuser Busch after 20 years of service and was a U.S. Marine Corps Korean War veteran. He is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Wentz; one sister, Louellen Campbell.
Bob is survived by his wife, Carolyn "Carol" ( Ledford) to whom he was married 67 years; two daughters, Vickie (Jack) Lunsford and Paula (Richard) Phillips; three grandchildren, Carrie (Gary) Pfau, Rebecca (David) Roosa and Jason Stringer; three great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Lynn Combs; one brother, Bud Wentz.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Gary Smith as celebrant. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Wednesday (12-1 p.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020