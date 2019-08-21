|
|
Robert L. Eaton
Bob was born Jan. 20, 1939 and passed away Aug. 16, 2019 at home. He was a 1957 graduate of East Canton. Bob was in the army from 1962-1964. He was employed by Dyneer and Fisher Foods.
Preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Frances and a brother, Dale. Survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Rick; two brothers, Glenn (Robin), Russ (Wendy); two sisters, Margaret (Wayne) and Janet; granddaughter, Izzabella; numerous nieces and nephews; two special great-great-nieces, Aviana and Alivia. Bob had a passion and talent for baseball, he coached for over 47 years.
Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Bob's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Cranks home, 9825 Easton St NE, Louisville from 3-6 p.m. There will be a brief service by Rev. Patricia Hostetler at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Malone University Baseball Program or in Bob Eaton's name to Children's Heart Foundation www.childrensheartfoundation.org.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019