Robert L. "Tim" Hall
69 of Canton, passed away on February 18, 2019. Robert was born in Pine Grove, West Virginia, on October 27, 1949, to the late Walter and Velma Hall. He was employed at Lomeda, enjoyed puzzles, latch hook and was very sociable. Preceded in death by his brother, Walter "Mitch" Hall; and sister, Diane Mugrage.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Carol Hall; niece, Bridgette Hall; nephews, Robert M. (Katrina) Hall and Walter Lee Hall; many great nieces and great nephews; family and friends from Hall of Fame Residential Services; brother, Richard (Tammy) Hall; and sister, Beckey (Keith) Farkas.
Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 11-12 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Melscheimer Cemetery. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019