Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
ROBERT L. "TIM" HALL


ROBERT L. "TIM" HALL Obituary
Robert L. "Tim" Hall

69 of Canton, passed away on February 18, 2019. Robert was born in Pine Grove, West Virginia, on October 27, 1949, to the late Walter and Velma Hall. He was employed at Lomeda, enjoyed puzzles, latch hook and was very sociable. Preceded in death by his brother, Walter "Mitch" Hall; and sister, Diane Mugrage.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Carol Hall; niece, Bridgette Hall; nephews, Robert M. (Katrina) Hall and Walter Lee Hall; many great nieces and great nephews; family and friends from Hall of Fame Residential Services; brother, Richard (Tammy) Hall; and sister, Beckey (Keith) Farkas.

Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 11-12 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Melscheimer Cemetery. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019
