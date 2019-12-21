Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Hewitt Sr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Hewitt Sr. Obituary
Robert L. Hewitt Sr.

80, passed away on December 19, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1939 the son of the late Henry & Mary Hewitt. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Earth-N-Wood. Robert had many accomplishments but his greatest was his love for his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Wanda Hewitt; and six siblings. Robert is survived by his sons, Tom Hewitt, Bob Hewitt Jr., Bryan Hewitt, and Jeff (Shawna) Hewitt; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd SW. Private burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -