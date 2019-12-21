|
Robert L. Hewitt Sr.
80, passed away on December 19, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1939 the son of the late Henry & Mary Hewitt. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Earth-N-Wood. Robert had many accomplishments but his greatest was his love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Wanda Hewitt; and six siblings. Robert is survived by his sons, Tom Hewitt, Bob Hewitt Jr., Bryan Hewitt, and Jeff (Shawna) Hewitt; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd SW. Private burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019