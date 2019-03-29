Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Robert L. Kennedy Obituary
Robert L. Kennedy 1947-2019

71, of Canton, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born in Grafton, W.Va. on November 2, 1947 to the late Virgil and Loretta Kennedy and was a graduate of Timken High School.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Delmas and Doretta and his sister, Gloria. He leaves his loving wife, of 44 years, Joan Kennedy; daughters, Juli (Anthony) Filippi and Jodi (Mike) Bedell and grandchildren, Brittany, Bethany and Christopher. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Aultman Compassionate Care Center and to Dr. Louis Shaheen for the wonderful care given to Robert.

Funeral services will be Monday at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home - Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2019
