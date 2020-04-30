Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Robert Kiko
Robert L. Kiko Sr.


1964 - 2020
Robert L. Kiko Sr. Obituary
Robert L. Kiko, Sr.

Age 55, of Lakewood, died Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born May 15, 1964 in Canton to Frederick Kiko and Karen (Wolfe) Lebel. He graduated from Lorraine Catholic School and earn his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He was an accountant for the Ohio Lottery and worked as a chef in California.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Karen (Mark) Lebel of Canton; a son, Robert L. Kiko, Jr.; Godmother, Patty Kiko of North Canton; and a brother, Frederick Kiko, Jr. of Los Angeles, Calif. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Lisa and Tamara Kiko.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneral.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020
