Robert L. "Big Mac" McCloskey
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. "Big Mac" McCloskey

76, of Brewster passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born June 19, 1943 in Butler, Pa.. to the late Charles and Ethel McCloskey. Robert graduated form Lincoln High School class of 1961. He retired from the Canton City Police Department as a Sergeant after 31 years of service. He was a member of the Canton FOP, Brewster Moose and Brewster Angler Club. Robert enjoyed hunting, Fishing, Hiking and playing poker.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie McCloskey. Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Ann; children, Fred (Sue) McCloskey and Pam Mckee; step-children, Gregory (Christi) Albert and Christina (Rodney) Lamp; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brother, Ronnie (Kathy) McCloskey and half-sister, Joan (Fran) Stighner.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with restriction of mass gathering and social distancing being enforced. A private funeral service for the family will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with Pastor Anthony Lombardi officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved