Robert L. "Big Mac" McCloskey
76, of Brewster passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born June 19, 1943 in Butler, Pa.. to the late Charles and Ethel McCloskey. Robert graduated form Lincoln High School class of 1961. He retired from the Canton City Police Department as a Sergeant after 31 years of service. He was a member of the Canton FOP, Brewster Moose and Brewster Angler Club. Robert enjoyed hunting, Fishing, Hiking and playing poker.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie McCloskey. Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Ann; children, Fred (Sue) McCloskey and Pam Mckee; step-children, Gregory (Christi) Albert and Christina (Rodney) Lamp; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brother, Ronnie (Kathy) McCloskey and half-sister, Joan (Fran) Stighner.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with restriction of mass gathering and social distancing being enforced. A private funeral service for the family will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with Pastor Anthony Lombardi officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 21, 2020.