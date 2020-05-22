Robert L. "Big Mac" McCloskey
1943 - 2020
Robert L.

"Big Mac"

McCloskey

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with restriction of mass gathering and social distancing being enforced. A private funeral service for the family will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with Pastor Anthony Lombardi officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
MAY
23
Funeral service
A private funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
