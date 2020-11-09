Robert L.
Mercer Jr.
Age 76, died November 5, 2020. He was a life resident of the Canton/Massillon area, 1963 graduate of Glenwood High School, retired from Republic Steel and served in the Ohio National Guard. He graduated from parachute school on June 10, 1979 as a hobby.
Survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Mercer of Canton; daughters, Greta (Mac) Ryan of Alliance and Heidi (Jason) Quan of California; grandchildren, Nathan Angstadt, Phillip Ryan and Chloe Quan; sister, Beth (John) Rondulia of Louisville and brother, Bill Mercer. Preceded in death by his sisters, Kathy and Nan.
Private burial will be in Warstler Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiell funeralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)