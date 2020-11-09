1/
Robert L. Mercer Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L.

Mercer Jr.

Age 76, died November 5, 2020. He was a life resident of the Canton/Massillon area, 1963 graduate of Glenwood High School, retired from Republic Steel and served in the Ohio National Guard. He graduated from parachute school on June 10, 1979 as a hobby.

Survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Mercer of Canton; daughters, Greta (Mac) Ryan of Alliance and Heidi (Jason) Quan of California; grandchildren, Nathan Angstadt, Phillip Ryan and Chloe Quan; sister, Beth (John) Rondulia of Louisville and brother, Bill Mercer. Preceded in death by his sisters, Kathy and Nan.

Private burial will be in Warstler Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiell funeralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamiell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved