Robert L. Schaub
Robert L. Schaub

Age 77 of Jackson Twp., passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Robert was co-owner of W.W. Schaub Electric Company and electrician with IBEW Local #540. He was a lifetime member of Sportsman Shooting Center and Tiger Gun Club. He was a member of HOG - Stark County, and North Canton Eagles # 2223. He was an avid boater, hunter, water skier, fisherman, golfer and Cleveland Browns fan.

Robert is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy (Sturm) Schaub; daughters, Sharon (Ed) Deierling, Stacy (Bob) McMaster; son, Stephen (Mickey) Schaub; brothers, Wes, Vern, David (Bonnie) Schaub; grandchildren, Joshua, Cory, Kyle, Kaitlyn and Keri; great-grandson, Jax and special grand dog, Duke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley W. and Clara B. (Buchanon) Schaub.

Visitation for family and close friends will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708-1423 or to your favorite charity. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
Sincerest condolences to the Schaub family.
Timothy Abrigg Family
Tim Abrigg
Friend
July 2, 2020
R.I.P. Grandpa ❤ he was the definition of a model American and he was my personal hero in idle, I'll always love you grandpa
Joshua Welsh
Grandchild
July 2, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Your dad sure to have a very full life! May your memories bring you comfort. Please extend my condolences to your entire family. Love you Stacy ♥
Eva foltz
Friend
July 2, 2020
July 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Jackson Chapel
July 2, 2020
Tiffany Rockstroh
July 2, 2020
Stacy and family
So sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. Please accept my sympathy on the loss of your loved one.
Sue Callahan
Friend
July 2, 2020
Worked with Bob for 39 years . He was my go to man to get things done for City Of North Canton, always found time to get any emergency completed for City Of North Canton. You will be missed. Rest in peace my friend.My condolences to the Schaub family and there friends
John Hockensmith
Coworker
