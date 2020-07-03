Robert L. Schaub
Age 77 of Jackson Twp., passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Robert was co-owner of W.W. Schaub Electric Company and electrician with IBEW Local #540. He was a lifetime member of Sportsman Shooting Center and Tiger Gun Club. He was a member of HOG - Stark County, and North Canton Eagles # 2223. He was an avid boater, hunter, water skier, fisherman, golfer and Cleveland Browns fan.
Robert is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy (Sturm) Schaub; daughters, Sharon (Ed) Deierling, Stacy (Bob) McMaster; son, Stephen (Mickey) Schaub; brothers, Wes, Vern, David (Bonnie) Schaub; grandchildren, Joshua, Cory, Kyle, Kaitlyn and Keri; great-grandson, Jax and special grand dog, Duke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley W. and Clara B. (Buchanon) Schaub.
Visitation for family and close friends will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708-1423 or to your favorite charity
. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
