Robert L. SchaubVisitation for family and close friends will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708-1423 or to your favorite charity . Condolences to the family may be made atHeitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148