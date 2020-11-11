Robert L. Smith
age 92, of Canton, passed away Tuesday November 10, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born August 20, 1928 in DuBois, PA to the late Robert A. and Viola Maude (Dunlap) Smith. Robert was a 1946 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and a Korean War Army veteran. He retired from The Timken Company in 1990 after 43 years of service. Robert was an avid bowler and an avid golfer where he had participated with the Stark County Seniors, Mr. Mike's Golf Leagues and Spring Valley Best Ball group. He was the coach for the Amos McDaniel 1967 Little League Baseball state runner-up team. He was a member of Westminster Community Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie #2370.
Preceded in death by one son, Robert E. Smith; one brother, Edward Smith; one sister, Norma Smith; a grandson, Marc Anthony Smith. Robert is survived by his wife, Josephine P. (Krizon) to whom he was married 66 years; two sons, Ronald (Susan) Smith and Richard (Sheryl) Smith; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth E. (John) Back; a sister-in-law, Rose Smith.
A private family service will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
