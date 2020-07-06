Robert L. "Bob" Stockamp
76, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Bob was born on August 26, 1943 in Indiana to the late Lawrence and Wilma (Kruse) Stockamp. On December 31, 1985, he married his wife of 34 years, Cheri (Congdon) Stockamp, who survives. Bob worked for many years at Diebold as a Corporate Controller until he retired. He loved travelling and sports, especially Indiana University basketball. In his later years, what he loved to do most was volunteer for Pegasus Farm in Hartville, Ohio.
Along with his loving wife, Cheri, Bob is survived by his four children, Tina (Dan) Sheehan, Rob (Deanna) Stockamp, Jr., Cindy Stockamp, and Dawn (Frank) D'Angelo; seven grandchildren, Corey, Ryan, Kaeleigh, Kyle, Danny, Anthony and Jenna; two brothers, Tom (Laurel) Stockamp and Fred Stockamp; brother-in-law, Norm Ritter' and his dog, Charlie, whom he loved dearly. Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Ritter.
Calling hours will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Bob's name to Pegasus Farm at https://www. pegasusfarm.org/73
