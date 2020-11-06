Robert L. Thomas
age 80 of Massillon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born June 26, 1940, in Massillon the son of the late Gust and Betty (Gamery) Thomas. He served in the Army from 1959 to 1963. Robert retired from Timken Steel in 1996 after 36 years of service. He loved to go fishing and going to car shows with his 1976 T-Bird.
Robert loved taking pictures of his family.
Robert is survived by wife of 58 years, Carolyn (Costain) Thomas; sons, Robert R. (Melanie) Thomas, Tim (Kristen) Thomas; daughters, Melinda (Scott) Stephens, Nancy (Doug) Rice; five grandchildren, Andrew, Ashley, Brandon, Sabrina, and Shaun; two great-grandchildren, Cassidy and Cameron; brother, Jim Thomas; and sister, Jean Skinner.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Rd NW, North Canton, OH 44720 at 11 a.m. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
.
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248