1/1
ROBERT L. TROUT
1978 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert L. Trout

42, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born March 30, 1978 in Canton, Ohio. Robert attended Timken High School and loved his dog Chubbs.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Pauline Trout. Robert is survived by his mother, Nancy (Edward) Rouse; children: Brandon Rohrer, Shauna Trout, Robert Trout and Payton Stattler; sisters, Melissa Trout, Wendy (Ron) Croston and Robin Rouse; special aunt and uncle, Harry and Kathy Himes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

With social distancing guide Lines in place the family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22,2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 form 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A private service will be held for the family on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel to help with funeral expenses. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
July 20, 2020
He loved his mom and his kids so much. He was one of my cousins that I wish I could have spent more time with him. Love u may u rest in peace.
Betty moore
Family
