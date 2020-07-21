Robert L. Trout
42, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born March 30, 1978 in Canton, Ohio. Robert attended Timken High School and loved his dog Chubbs.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Pauline Trout. Robert is survived by his mother, Nancy (Edward) Rouse; children: Brandon Rohrer, Shauna Trout, Robert Trout and Payton Stattler; sisters, Melissa Trout, Wendy (Ron) Croston and Robin Rouse; special aunt and uncle, Harry and Kathy Himes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
With social distancing guide Lines in place the family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22,2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 form 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A private service will be held for the family on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel to help with funeral expenses. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721