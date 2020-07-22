Robert L. Trout
With social distancing guide Lines in place the family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 form 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A private service will be held for the family on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel to help with funeral expenses.
