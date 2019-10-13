Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Indian Run Christian Church
8368 Hill Church St SE
East Canton, OH
age 81, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday October 10, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. He was born May 8, 1938 in East Canton to the late Glen and Gertrude (Faulk) Unkefer. Bob was a 1956 graduate of East Canton High School and a life member of Indian Run Christian Church. Bob retired from the Hoover Company after 30 years of service.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Brooks; twin brothers, Ray and Roy Unkefer. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie K. (Rojice) to whom he was married 59 years; one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Jeff Bunting; granddaughter, Samantha and Kyle Kron; one brother, Carl and Nancy Unkefer; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be Monday October 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Indian Run Christian Church at 8368 Hill Church St SE, East Canton, OH 44730 with Pastor Terry Bailey officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Monday at the church (11-1 pm). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Indian Run Christian Church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019
