Robert L. Unkefer
A Celebration of Life service will be Monday October 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Indian Run Christian Church at 8368 Hill Church St SE, East Canton, OH 44730 with Pastor Terry Bailey officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Monday at the church (11-1 pm). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Indian Run Christian Church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2019