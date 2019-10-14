Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Indian Run Christian Church
8368 Hill Church St SE
East Canton, OH
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Indian Run Christian Church
8368 Hill Church St SE
East Canton, OH
Robert L. Unkefer


1938 - 2019
Robert L. Unkefer Obituary
Robert L. Unkefer

A Celebration of Life service will be Monday October 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Indian Run Christian Church at 8368 Hill Church St SE, East Canton, OH 44730 with Pastor Terry Bailey officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Monday at the church (11-1 pm). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Indian Run Christian Church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2019
