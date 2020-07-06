1/1
Robert L. VanVoorhis
Robert L. Van Voorhis

Age 91, of East Canton, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020 in his home. He was born July 30, 1928 on the family farm to the late Argus and Mary (Stokes) Van Voorhis. Bob was a 1946 graduate of East Canton High School. He retired from Conrail Railroad after 43 years of service and was a life-long farmer. He was a life member of Sponseller Grange and the Percheron Horse Association. Bob loved farming, showing horses, gardening, horse pulls and basketball.

He is survived by his wife, Marylouise (Brown) to whom he was married 59 years; two children, Vivian (Steve) Baier and Vance (Tonya) Van Voorhis; four grandchildren, Tyler (Julieann) Baier, Logan, Austin and Colton Van Voorhis; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Baier; brother, Carl Van Voorhis; sister, Pearl Graber; niece, Janet Thiede; nephew, Dean Graber.

Funeral services will be Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with his brother-in-law, Neal Brown officiating. Burial will be in Indian Run Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Wednesday (10-11 a.m.) Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

