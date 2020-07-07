1/
Robert L. VanVoorhis
Robert L.

Van Voorhis

Funeral services will be Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with his brother-in-law, Neal Brown officiating. Burial will be in Indian Run Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Wednesday (10-11 a.m.) Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
