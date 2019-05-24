Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT VEGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT L. "BOB" VEGA Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT L. "BOB" VEGA Sr. Obituary
Robert L. "Bob" Vega, Sr.

age 84 of Canton, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Bob was born in Canton on February 28, 1935, to the late Joseph and Helen Vega. He was a United States Army Veteran, and a retired employee of Republic Steel. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Vega, Jr.

Bob is survived by four daughters: Cathy (Mike) Roma of Canton, Robin Vega of Hawaii, Lindsey Long (Rick Kufta) of Massillon, and Susan Fox (Fred Haught) of Canton; and one son, Robert Vega, Jr. of Michigan.

There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery.

Rossi, (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now