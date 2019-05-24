|
|
Robert L. "Bob" Vega, Sr.
age 84 of Canton, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Bob was born in Canton on February 28, 1935, to the late Joseph and Helen Vega. He was a United States Army Veteran, and a retired employee of Republic Steel. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Vega, Jr.
Bob is survived by four daughters: Cathy (Mike) Roma of Canton, Robin Vega of Hawaii, Lindsey Long (Rick Kufta) of Massillon, and Susan Fox (Fred Haught) of Canton; and one son, Robert Vega, Jr. of Michigan.
There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2019