Robert L. Waiters



Robert L. Waiters, age 66, departed this life and entered into eternal life on August 25, 2020. Robert was born on August 10, 1954 in Demopolis, Alabama, to the late Cora Mae Waiters and Freddie Hill. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and he especially enjoyed fishing with his uncle, the late Reverend Cato Waiters and his cousin Melvin Waiters.



In addition to his parents , Robert was preceded in death by his (2) brothers, George David Waiters, Joe Eric Waiters; (2) sisters, Edna Ruth Waiters and Barbara Jean Waiters. Robert leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Cournisha (Michael) Sines; (3) grandchildren: Michael, Marzjay, and Marcell Sines; (4) sisters: Elveria Reeves, Mary (Roger) Fite, Johnnie Mae Merriweather, and Gloria Jean Evans; (2) brothers, Eugene Waiters, John Henry (Renee) Johnson; special aunt, Hollie Mae Waiters; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Home going services have taken place.



