Robert L. Weinland
Age 91, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. He was a resident of Canton, Ohio. Robert "Bob" was born in Columbus, Ohio and raised in Canton. After graduating Jackson HS ('46), he served in the US Navy for two years, qualifying for the GI Bill. From Ohio University, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce ('52) and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering ('54). Drawn by the boats he'd seen in Seattle while in the Navy, he returned to Seattle after college where he met Mary Louise Lannigan (of Soap Lake, Wash.); they were married for 59 years, until her passing in 2015. In the early days of his career, Robert worked as an engineer for General Electric in New York and Arizona, but eventually moved his family back to Canton, settling on the shores of Lake Cable in 1966. He joined his father and two brothers-in-law in the family businesses that manufactured and erected metal T-hangars for private aircraft. Surreptitiously, he took flying lessons at Canton Akron Airport, surprising his family with a pilot's license in 1967. Bob flew the company plane throughout the U.S. on business; Mary Lou would often accompany him and later became a pilot, as well. With a supportive family, Bob was successful in his management and sales roles there for over 20 years. Bob was very active and involved as a father of five and enjoyed introducing them to the pleasures of skiing, boating, camping, flying and reading. He was a long-time member of Toastmasters with a passion for words. He will be remembered for his quick wit and the ability to strike up a friendly conversation with almost anyone he encountered.
Preceding him in death are his wife and two sisters. Robert is survived by his five children; eleven grandchildren; and a great grandchild.
A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday June 13, 2019 at the Lake Cable Clubhouse outdoor pavilion located at 5725 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44718. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019