Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Burial
Following Services
Forest Hill Cemetery
ROBERT LEE DENT


1945 - 2019
ROBERT LEE DENT Obituary
Robert Lee Dent

age 74, of Canton, departed this life on October 23, 2019. He was born January 29, 1945 in McCall Creek, Mississippi, son to the late Arthur Charles and Ruth O'Steen Dent. Robert graduated from East Canton High School and attended trade school, completing training for Meat Cutters/Butchers Certification. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. For several years he worked at the Hoover Company.

He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memory his loving and devoted mother, Ruth Dent; one sister, JoAnn Howard (Nehemiah); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Gloria J. Davis; and one brother, Gregory C. Dent.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Eric C. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2019
